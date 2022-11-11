AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
Russia bans entry to Biden's siblings, US senators

AFP Published 11 Nov, 2022 10:58pm
MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it had banned entry to 200 US citizens, including President Joe Biden's siblings and several senators, in response to Washington's sanctions over the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine.

The foreign ministry said the 200 US nationals included officials and legislators, their close relatives, heads of companies and experts "involved in the promotion of the Russophobic campaign and support for the regime in Kyiv".

Among those listed are Biden's sister Valerie and brothers James and Francis, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, as well as US senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Biden’s COP27, G20 plans: Talk to Xi, pressure Russia, contain North Korea

US writer and Russia expert Anne Applebaum, Matthew Kaminski, editor-in-chief of Politico, and Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have also been blacklisted.

Western capitals -- including Washington -- have slapped Russia with a slew of unprecedented sanctions over its offensive in pro-Western Ukraine.

In retaliation, Russia has already barred over 1,000 US citizens from entering the country, including Hollywood actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn.

