Economic challenges: Army vows its full support to caretaker setup

Nuzhat Nazar Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The top military brass on Thursday reiterated to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting the socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and wholeheartedly assisting the government in curbing all illegal activities which hamper economic stability, growth and investors’ confidence.

The 259th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) under the chairmanship of General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was held at GHQ.

According to the ISPR, the forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhadas including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and citizens who laid their lives for the safety, security and territorial integrity of the country.

COAS says attempt to dent people’s trust in army thwarted

Fateha was offered for the martyrs and it was reiterated that the State of Pakistan and armed forces will continue to hold the Shuhadas and their families in highest esteem, ever honouring them with utmost respect and dignity.

Commemoration of Defence and Martyrs Day on 6 September across the country by all segments of the society was appreciated for which the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain ever thankful to our proud nation.

Participants reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

The forum re-affirmed that inimical propagandists’ desperate attempts to cause wedge between the state institutions and public are indicative of their mounting desperation and will only result into more humiliation of such elements, InshaAllah!

The participants were briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat.

The forum resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with full might of the state.

The need for speedy development of economic potential of Newly-Merged Districts (NMDs) and border districts of Balochistan for sustainable peace and growth was also emphasised.

The COAS stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations. He commended the commanders for their constant focus on the wellbeing of their soldiers and maintenance of morale which constituted the foundation of army’s operational readiness.

