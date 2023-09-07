COAS says attempt to dent people’s trust in army thwarted

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said “some elements recently made a sinister attempt to damage the relationship between the people and the army, adding that Pakistan forces as a national institution failed the nefarious plans with great patience and wisdom.

“The trust and unity between the Pakistan Army and the people is our most valuable asset,” the army chief further said.

Army Chief said that a strong economy is indispensable for a strong defence, adding that with mutual cooperation, Pakistan will be on the path of economic development.

In a statement on the occasion of Defence day, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said “Defence and Martyrs Day is an important milestone in our national and military history as this day reminds us of the undying sacrifices of our armed forces.”

Armed forces thwarted enemy aggression in Year 1965 War with courage and professionalism, he added.

“Pakistan Army occupies a prominent position in the world due to its discipline and high professional standards. Faith, piety and Jihad for the sake of Allah is our distinction,” Army Chief General Munir said.

“Pakistan Army is always ready to respond to any aggression of the enemy. It is the commitment of every officer and soldier of the Pakistan Army to put the defence of the country before his life,” the army chief said.

“The sacrifices of the martyrs, the achievements of the Ghazis are worthy examples for us,” he maintained.

“Sanctity and respect of martyrs is our main responsibility,” Army Chief General Munir said.

The courage with which the armed forces fought terrorism is beyond any example, the army chief said.

