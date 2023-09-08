Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Sazgar Engineering 30.06.2023 40% (F) 995.076 16.46 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Works Limited Year End 11.15.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Maple Leaf Cement 30.06.2023 Nil 4,491.670 4.18 19.10.2023 13.10.2023 to
Factory Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 19.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
TPL Properties
Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 4,270.864 7.77 23.10.2023 16.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 23.10.2023
AGM
Matco Foods Limited 30.06.2023 5% (F) 555.618 4.54 23.10.2023 16.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.30.A.M 23.10.2023
AGM
Interloop Limited 30.06.2023 20% (F) 20,171.845 14.39 13.10.2023 06.10.2023 to
Year End 10.00.A.M 13.10.2023
AGM
Wah Nobel Chemicals 30.06.2023 100% (F) 449.230 49.91 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Orient Rental
Modaraba 30.06.2023 10% (F) 187.501 2.50 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Year End 10.15.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
