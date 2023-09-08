BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Sazgar Engineering     30.06.2023     40% (F)      995.076          16.46     26.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
Works Limited          Year End                                               11.15.A.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Maple Leaf Cement      30.06.2023     Nil          4,491.670        4.18      19.10.2023     13.10.2023 to
Factory Limited        Year End                                               10.00.A.M         19.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                              AGM
TPL Properties 
Limited                30.06.2023     Nil          4,270.864        7.77      23.10.2023     16.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated)       Year End                                               11.00.A.M         23.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Matco Foods Limited    30.06.2023     5% (F)       555.618          4.54      23.10.2023     16.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated)       Year End                                               11.30.A.M         23.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Interloop Limited      30.06.2023     20% (F)      20,171.845       14.39     13.10.2023     06.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                               10.00.A.M         13.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Wah Nobel Chemicals    30.06.2023     100% (F)     449.230          49.91     26.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                               11.00.A.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Orient Rental 
Modaraba               30.06.2023     10% (F)      187.501          2.50      26.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                               10.15.A.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
==========================================================================================================

