KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Sazgar Engineering 30.06.2023 40% (F) 995.076 16.46 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Works Limited Year End 11.15.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM Maple Leaf Cement 30.06.2023 Nil 4,491.670 4.18 19.10.2023 13.10.2023 to Factory Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 19.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM TPL Properties Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 4,270.864 7.77 23.10.2023 16.10.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 23.10.2023 AGM Matco Foods Limited 30.06.2023 5% (F) 555.618 4.54 23.10.2023 16.10.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.30.A.M 23.10.2023 AGM Interloop Limited 30.06.2023 20% (F) 20,171.845 14.39 13.10.2023 06.10.2023 to Year End 10.00.A.M 13.10.2023 AGM Wah Nobel Chemicals 30.06.2023 100% (F) 449.230 49.91 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM Orient Rental Modaraba 30.06.2023 10% (F) 187.501 2.50 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Year End 10.15.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023