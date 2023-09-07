Pakistan, US discuss strengthening economic, trade ties

Pakistan and the United States (US) on Thursday discussed strengthening economic and trade relations, fostering mutual cooperation to the bilateral ties, APP reported.

US Ambassador Donald Blome called on the Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production, Dr Gohar Ejaz in the Ministry of Commerce, said a press release.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the exploration of potential opportunities for boosting trade in various sectors, including textile, value added food products, fresh mangoes and dates, soybean, and beef.

US sharpens the focus on Pakistan

Minister Ejaz informed that the government has formed a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) aimed at attracting investments in various sectors, such as mines and minerals, agriculture, information technology, and energy.

He stressed that more US companies could explore the options to invest in these sectors.

The minister also elaborated on the government’s efforts for an economic revival plan with the ambassador, underscoring the importance of economic growth of Pakistan’s future and appreciated the US government for their continued support.