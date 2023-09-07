BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
Defence Day marked

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: Defence and Martyrs Day, was marked on Wednesday with a renewed pledge to defend the motherland against all threats.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered after Fajr prayer in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country. Fateha khwani were also held for the martyrs.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border to attack Pakistan, but our valiant Armed Forces, backed by entire nation, foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Radio and TV channels presented special programmes in connection with the day while newspapers brought out special supplements.

On the occasion of Pakistan Defence Day, wreath-laying ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore. Crop Commander Lahore laid a wreath at the shrine, while a special prayer for the stability of Pakistan, martyrs and their families were also offered. Crop Commander Lahore also recorded his comments in the guest book.

Moreover, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza paid a solemn visit to the martyrs’ memorial in Cantt.

Both Mohsin Naqvi and Lt Gen Syed Amir Raza laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ memorial. They paid heartfelt homage to the tremendous sacrifices made by the martyrs and offered prayers for the elevation of their esteemed ranks.

Expressing his sentiments, the CM underscored the invaluable significance of the martyrs, referring to them as the nation’s crown and the embodiment of honor. He acknowledged that these brave individuals had safeguarded the country’s borders with their selfless bloodshed. He emphasized that the enduring peace in Pakistan was a direct result of the everlasting sacrifices made by the martyrs, as well as the resilience of Ghazis and their families. He paid special tribute to the mothers who had seen their sons lay down their lives for the love of their homeland.

Present at this reverent occasion were provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore, and military officials, all joining in paying their respects to the revered martyrs.

Meanwhile, the caretaker CM has lauded the exemplary performance of the “Shaheens” of the Pakistan Air Force during the 1965 war when they asserted dominance in the skies.

He particularly highlighted the historic achievement of M.M. Alam, who made history by downing five Indian planes in a mere minute. On September 7, the Pakistan Air Force “Shaheens” decisively crushed the air power of the treacherous enemy. During the September War, the Pakistan Air Force showcased remarkable courage, valor, and heroism, bringing immense pride to the nation, he added.

In his message on Air Force Day, the CM emphasised that September 7, 1965, remains a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force. He extended a heartfelt salute to the dedicated personnel of the Pakistan Air Force who tirelessly safeguard the country’s air borders. He paid solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force, acknowledging their unwavering commitment and sacrifice.

