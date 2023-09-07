BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 97.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 80.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
OGDC 95.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
PIOC 84.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PPL 68.69 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.93%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.4%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35.2 (0.77%)
BR30 16,152 Increased By 175.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Defence and Martyrs Day: Message from Dr. Arif Alvi, President Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

TEXT: We observe 6th of September as Defence & Martyrs Day to pay tribute to our martyrs and their families who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. On this day, 58 years ago, our Armed Forces and the entire Pakistani nation displayed extraordinary courage and indomitable spirit, and thwarted the evil designs of the enemy.

The 1965 War stands out in our history as a symbol of unwavering national resolve, preparedness, professionalism, patriotism and sacrifice. The sons of soil fearlessly fought against the enemy and wrote a shining chapter in history.

Today, we salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for the homeland, and also honour their families for setting examples of sacrificing their loved ones for country's defence.

Our Ghazis deserve respect for giving a tit-for-tat response to enemy's attacks on Lahore, Sialkot and other sectors. Our soldiers and the nation fought with passion in 1965 and they continue to display the same courage, commitment and professional excellence in all testing times. They have displayed the same spirit during the two-decade-long war against terrorism and extremism.

Our successes in this asymmetrical war are testimony to our Armed Forces’ capacity to evolve into a unique force having the ability to match the modern-day combat requirements.

On this day, we reiterate Pakistan's commitment to peace and its policy of peaceful coexistence. We are aware of our national as well as international obligations and are playing our part towards world peace under the banner of the United Nations.

Our own region is awaiting the resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which needs international community's immediate attention. This dispute has to be resolved as per the UN Security Council Resolutions for ensuring peace, security, and development in the region.

Today, we also remember the sacrifices of Kashmiri people, women and children, which they have rendered during the decades-long struggle for their right to self-determination.

Pakistan will continue to extend its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for their right to choose their own destiny.

This day also calls for keeping always first the sovereignty of state and integrity and honour of our motherland. Pakistan is the centre of our hopes. On this Defence & Martyrs Day, we continue to honour and respect the sons and daughters of soil, who never hesitate in giving their own life for the defence of motherland, its development and prosperity.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, Zindabad.

Pakistan, Paindabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr. Arif Alvi Defence Day defence day of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Defence and Martyrs Day: Message from Dr. Arif Alvi, President Islamic Republic of Pakistan

No head of any corporation or organisation can directly approach PM now: PMO

Economic update for August: Upward adjustment in energy tariffs, fuel price hike to strain inflationary pressures: MoF

ECP says 3,600 data entry operators to be assigned to ROs

Exchange companies sector: MCR enhanced to Rs500m as SBP introduces major reforms

Troops repel TTP cross-border raid from Afghanistan

Border gunfight shuts crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Govt to tighten the noose around power thieves

Govt mulls IPO for three major power distribution companies

PPIB approves 30pc raise in basic salaries of its employees

Kakar gives go-ahead to plan aimed at bringing PayPal, Starlink to Pakistan

Read more stories