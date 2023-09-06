Treet Corp to venture into shaving foam business

Treet Corporation, a manufacturer of razors and razor blades, has decided to venture into the shaving foam business.

The company announced its intention in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“Treet Corporation Limited (the Company) is pleased to announce its decision to venture into the shaving foam market,” read the notice.

The company said that this addition comes as part of its efforts to “diversify product range and meet the evolving needs of our consumers”.

“The company aggressively aims to tap into the lucrative shaving foam sector, strengthening our presence in the personal care segment,” it added.

Incorporated in 1977, the company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of razors and razor blades along with other trading activities.

The company has a product range of over 75 SKUs including shaving razors, body razors and feminine razors.

Treet, besides having a major share in the local market, sells its products to over 40 countries across the globe. Its production plant has the capacity to produce 2.15 billion units per year.

TREET operates under the umbrella of Treet Group in Pakistan.