BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
BIPL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.53%)
DGKC 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
FABL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HBL 97.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUBC 79.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 94.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.4%)
PAEL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
PIOC 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.96%)
PPL 67.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.68%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
SSGC 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,553 Increased By 1.9 (0.04%)
BR30 15,972 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,561 Increased By 69.9 (0.15%)
KSE30 16,119 Increased By 14.6 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2023 09:20am

Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv early on Wednesday, with the country’s air defence systems shooting down all missiles before they reached their targets, the capital’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters’ witnesses heard several blasts which sounded like air defence systems being deployed at around 0550 a.m. (0250 GMT) when air raid alerts were issued for all of Ukraine before being called off about an hour later.

“Another missile attack by the enemy on a peaceful city with the aim of killing the civilian population and destroying the infrastructure,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian missile hits private enterprise in central Ukraine

He added that according to preliminary information, there was no destruction in Kyiv and no casualties.

The scale of the attack, which Popko said involved missiles of different types, was not immediately known.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Russia KYIV Russia invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Oil gains on supply woes after OPEC+ output cuts

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

Read more stories