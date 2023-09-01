BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Sep 01, 2023
Russian missile hits private enterprise in central Ukraine

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2023 12:18pm

KYIV: Russian forces struck a private enterprise with a long-range cruise missile overnight in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.

The strike damaged property and caused an unspecified number of injuries, said Governor Serhiy Borzov.

“Unfortunately, there are victims, they are being provided with all necessary assistance,” he wrote on Telegram.

Kyiv’s air force said it shot down one out of two incoming cruise missiles in the attack. The missile was downed over the central Kirovohrad region, the governor said on the Telegram messenger.

Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, launches regular air strikes on Ukrainian centres far from the front line.

