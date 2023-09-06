ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

KARACHI: Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) has opposed the deployment of personnel of law enforcement agencies at the exchange companies for monitoring of dollar trading.

According to Zafar Paracha, General Secretary ECAP, it was come to notice of the association a policeman came to a branch of exchange companies in Gujranwala without any authority letter to monitor the exchange business. The said policeman claimed that he has been instructed by Hashim Gujar, SP Gujranwala Special Branch, to sit in the branch and check that dollar sale/ purchase and customers during the whole day.

“This deployment created panic among the exchange companies and immediately we contacted the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and discussed the issue in detailed. SBP officials were also even unaware of this exercise,” Paracha informed.

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

He said that as per rules and regulations, nobody without the approval of the SBP can visit or raid an exchange company, and the SBP official clarified that SBP has not issued such directives to police for monitoring of exchange companies.

Paracha said that ECAP has requested the law enforcement agencies for the strict action against the illegal traders and market movers to control the volatility in the money market and accordingly FIA arrested some people from Peshawar. As A Result, there was not a single buyer and seller in the market and Pak Rupee appreciated in the open currency market on Tuesday. Dollar was trading at Rs 324 against the dollar on Tuesday down from Rs 228 on Monday.

He said that ECAP is fully supporting the government to keep the exchange rate stable at its real value; however, this type of activities will discourage the legal business and encourage the illegal or black market of the currency exchange.

Paracha said that Pak rupee will appreciate in coming months, if the government took appropriate measures as suggested by the ECAP.

However, Malik Bostan Chairman Forex Association of Pakistan has said that action by the law enforcement agencies is acceptable but it must be against the illegal money changers to control the illegal outflow of dollar and make the Pak rupee stronger.

He said that a number of peoples are buying dollars on rumors of default and illegal money changers are offering better rates compared to the open market. He said that exchange companies are fully supporting the initiatives taken by the government for the stability in the currency market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023