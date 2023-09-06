BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India or Bharat? President’s G20 dinner invitation sparks name-change row

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

NEW DELHI: Indian President Droupadi Murmu’s reference to herself as the “President of Bharat” in a dinner invitation, instead of “President of India”, sparked controversy on Tuesday, with critics saying the name of the country is being distorted.

Murmu is hosting a reception for G20 leaders during the group’s summit on Saturday and invitations were sent from her office.

India is also called Bharat, Bharata, Hindustan - its pre-colonial names - in Indian languages and these are used interchangeably by the public and officially.

High offices in the country have typically stuck to titles such as President of India, Prime Minister of India and Chief Justice of India while communicating in English.

Over the years though, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been changing colonial names to, what it says, help India move past a mentality of slavery.

Supporters of the name change in the invitation said British colonial rulers had coined the name India to overshadow Bharat and forge a British legacy.

“Our country’s name is Bharat and there should be no doubt about it,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a federal deputy minister.

Hindu groups linked to BJP said the G20 summit provided the best opportunity to shed India’s colonial baggage.

Opposition leaders were, however, critical of the change, with some saying it aimed to eclipse their two-month-old political alliance which is also called “INDIA”. “We all say ‘Bharat’, what is new in this? But the name ‘India’ is known to the world...What happened suddenly that the government had to change the name of the country?” said Mamata Banerjee, a top opposition leader.

Narendra Modi BJP G20 leaders Droupadi Murmu

Comments

1000 characters

India or Bharat? President’s G20 dinner invitation sparks name-change row

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

WB official, Shamshad discuss economic situation

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

NAB amendments case: SC reserves its verdict on IK’s petition

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Read more stories