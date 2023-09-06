BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Muhammad Ali Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

KARACHI: Directorate of Post Clearance Audit (South), Karachi has unearthed a complex web of deceit and fiscal fraud involving fictitious solar panel companies, which reportedly transferred Rs 73 billion out of Pakistan.

According to the details, the Directorate during the sectoral audit of solar panel imports assigned by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), identified significant irregularities and violations in the operations of various importers.

As a result, two FIRs have been lodged against two companies. The charges included over-invoicing, obstruction to audit, and the use of illicit funds to finance imports, ultimately leading to trade-based money laundering (TBML).

The investigation has exposed the modus operandi of these companies, including the suspicious closure of their registered premises.

Further investigation revealed mutual fund transfers between these two companies, suggesting a strong association between them and both were located in Peshawar.

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Alarming evidence has emerged, indicating that these associated importers transferred a staggering total of Rs 73 billion out of Pakistan in connection with solar panel imports.

The investigation found that in 2,718 import Goods Declarations (GDs), the combined over-invoicing amounted to a staggering Rs 38 billion. The declared import values were exceptionally high, ranging between USD 0.35 to 0.70 per watt, a significant deviation from the bonafide prices of solar panels, which should range between USD 0.17 to 0.22 per watt, as confirmed by the Pakistan Solar Association.

Moreover, income tax records provided compelling evidence that these companies operated as fictitious entities, utilizing illicit funds far exceeding their legitimate financial worth.

Similarly, the sales tax declarations corroborated the over-invoicing scheme, as solar panels originally imported at a value of Rs 73 billion were subsequently sold in the local market for only Rs 46 billion, highlighting the stark contrast between import and local sale values.

In response to these findings, DG PCA Chaudary Zulfiqar Ali, assigned the PCA South to accelerate the investigation. Director PCA South, Sheeraz Ahmed, and his team played a pivotal role in uncovering these serious violations in the solar panels sector.

Meanwhile, sources in PCA said the authorities are actively pursuing further investigations to bring the culprits to justice and hold them accountable for their actions.

This expose of a massive illicit scheme involving substantial fund transfers and fiscal fraud underscores the critical need for rigorous monitoring and enforcement measures in the business and import sectors.

The investigation against these companies serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stricter regulations to prevent such incidents and safeguard the integrity of Pakistan’s financial system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR income tax PCA TBML solar panel imports Chaudary Zulfiqar Ali

Comments

1000 characters

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

WB official, Shamshad discuss economic situation

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

NAB amendments case: SC reserves its verdict on IK’s petition

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Read more stories