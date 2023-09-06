Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited 6-Sep-23 14:45
TPL Properties Limited 6-Sep-23 16:00
Colony Textile Mills Limited 6-Sep-23 11:00
Kot Addu Power Company Limited 6-Sep-23 11:00
Orient Rental Modaraba 7-Sep-23 12:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited 7-Sep-23 12:30
National Foods Limited 7-Sep-23 15:00
Descon Oxychem Limited 7-Sep-23 14:30
Matco Foods Limited 7-Sep-23 11:30
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures
Limited 7-Sep-23 10:00
Pakistan Refinery Limited 7-Sep-23 09:30
Amreli Steels Limited 8-Sep-23 10:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 8-Sep-23 10:00
GOC (Pak) Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 8-Sep-23 9:30
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 8-Sep-23 15:30
Samba Bank Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Ismail Industries Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 11-Sep-23 10:30
Thal Limited 11-Sep-23 15:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited 11-Sep-23 14:00
TPL Trakker Limited 12-Sep-23 11:00
The Hub Power Company Limited 12-Sep-23 10:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 12-Sep-23 16:00
Faysal Bank Limited 15-Sep-23 11:15
Goodluck Industries Limited 15-Sep-23 11:30
