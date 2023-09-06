BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
BOARD MEETINGS

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited      6-Sep-23      14:45
TPL Properties Limited                6-Sep-23      16:00
Colony Textile Mills Limited          6-Sep-23      11:00
Kot Addu Power Company Limited        6-Sep-23      11:00
Orient Rental Modaraba                7-Sep-23      12:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited           7-Sep-23      12:30
National Foods Limited                7-Sep-23      15:00
Descon Oxychem Limited                7-Sep-23      14:30
Matco Foods Limited                   7-Sep-23      11:30
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures 
Limited                               7-Sep-23      10:00
Pakistan Refinery Limited             7-Sep-23      09:30
Amreli Steels Limited                 8-Sep-23      10:00
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation                           8-Sep-23      10:00
GOC (Pak) Limited                     8-Sep-23      11:00
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited        8-Sep-23      11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited   8-Sep-23       9:30
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited        8-Sep-23      15:30
Samba Bank Limited                    8-Sep-23      11:00
Ismail Industries Limited             8-Sep-23      11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited           11-Sep-23     10:30
Thal Limited                          11-Sep-23     15:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited                11-Sep-23     14:00
TPL Trakker Limited                   12-Sep-23     11:00
The Hub Power Company Limited         12-Sep-23     10:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited      12-Sep-23     16:00
Faysal Bank Limited                   15-Sep-23     11:15
Goodluck Industries Limited           15-Sep-23     11:30
=========================================================

