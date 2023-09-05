BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian forces destroy first British-supplied Challenger 2 tank in Ukraine, official says

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:24pm

Russian forces fighting in southern Ukraine have destroyed a British-supplied Challenger 2 tank for the first time, a Russian-backed official said on Tuesday, releasing what he said was a video of its smouldering wreckage.

Ukraine in March thanked Britain for what it said were the “fantastic machines” after London sent Kyiv 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks ahead of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region which is under Moscow’s control, said on Telegram that a Challenger 2 had been set alight in fighting near the southeastern village of Robotyne.

Zelensky visits front near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

He said the tank belonged to the Ukrainian army’s 82nd brigade and was meant to have reached Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, but had instead been destroyed on what he said was the first line of Russian defence.

A video Rogov posted on Telegram showed what look like a tank on fire by a roadside with thick grey smoke rising from it.

Reuters could not immediately confirm Rogov’s assertion.

Russia has previously announced that its forces have destroyed German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks and U.S. fighting vehicles along with other hardware supplied to Ukraine by countries such as France and Denmark.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war Ukraine grain deal

Comments

1000 characters

Russian forces destroy first British-supplied Challenger 2 tank in Ukraine, official says

Open market: rupee sees strong recovery against US dollar

Inter-bank: rupee sustains further losses, settles at 307.1 against US dollar

Caretaker PM seeks early completion of PIA restructuring plan

Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

SC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s petition against NAB amendments

PTI’s Parvez Elahi rearrested from Islamabad

KSE-100 loses 215 points in lackluster trading

January-March 2023: Hascol sees loss of Rs7.1bn in three months

India central bank planning to introduce wholesale digital currency

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills explore potential merger

Read more stories