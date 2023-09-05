BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.67%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.8%)
OGDC 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.42%)
PPL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PRL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
UNITY 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,593 Increased By 19.7 (0.43%)
BR30 16,110 Increased By 93.3 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,861 Increased By 153.9 (0.34%)
KSE30 16,244 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.05%)
Copper prices retreate

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

LONDON: Copper prices retreated on Monday as the market fretted over demand in top consumer China and rising inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses, though losses were capped by a softer dollar.

Traders said volumes were subdued because of the Labour Day holiday in the United States. Benchmark copper on the LME traded 0.9% down at $8,425 a metric ton in official rings. Prices of the industrial metal touched a four-week high of $8,599 on Friday after a survey showed China’s factory activity expanded in August.

On the technical front, copper faces upside resistance around $8,590, where the 200-day moving average sits. Strong support comes in at $8,430-$8,440, between the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. Elsewhere, large holdings of LME warrants and cash contracts have fuelled worries about the availability of lead on the LME market.

Three-month lead was down 1.5% at $2,214.5 a ton. In other metals, aluminium ceded 1.8% to $2,196, zinc slipped 0.4% to $2,476, tin was up 0.3% at $25,890 and nickel fell 1.7% to $20,725. Nickel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to 175,740 yuan, their highest in nearly four months, on concern over supplies after top exporter Indonesia delayed issuing mining quotas.

Copper copper rate copper price

