Former GB chief minister Khalid Khurshid survives ‘attack’

Former chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Khalid Khurshid Khan on Monday survived an attack in Astore area, where he was going to participate in a by-election campaign, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Khurshid, who is also PTI’s president in GB, was with his colleagues when they were blocked and fired upon in Chowgam area, Astore District, stated the party’s official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Former GB’s CM and his associates remained safe.

Condemning the attack, PTI demanded immediate arrest of those responsible.

“If any harm comes to anyone in PTI, including Khalid Khurshid Khan, the government will be held responsible,” the party said.

Information minister says situation in Gilgit-Baltistan ‘completely peaceful’

PTI’s president in West Punjab Farrukh Habib said security of the former chief minister had been removed few days back.