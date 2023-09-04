BAFL 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.73%)
Bangladesh’s Liton declared fit for Asia Cup

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh received a boost to their Asia Cup campaign when batsman Liton Das was declared fit to play Monday and was immediately drafted into the squad, the chief selector said.

“Liton is fit now, he will travel to Pakistan tonight to join the squad,” Minhajul Abedin told AFP.

Liton missed Bangladesh’s two group matches due to a fever and was replaced by Anamul Haque.

Bangladesh lost their opening match against Sri Lanka by five wickets on Thursday but bounced back strongly on Sunday to beat Afghanistan by 89 runs.

The big win against Afghanistan took Bangladesh’s run rate ahead of Sri Lanka, meaning they were assured of a place in the Super Four.

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in Lahore on Tuesday for the remaining Super Four slot from the group.

Liton’s return to fitness came as a relief for Bangladesh, who also lost frontline seamer Ebadot Hossain to injury.

Batsmen Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz both struggled with fitness on their way to a 194-run third-wicket stand against Afghanistan in Lahore.

Miraz retired hurt after making a career-best 112, while Shanto, who batted cramp for a long time, slipped on the crease and was run out after making 104.

Bangladesh will open their campaign in the Super Four against Pakistan, who have already qualified from Group A, in Lahore on Wednesday.

India and Nepal are playing in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Monday to qualify for the Super Four as the other team from Group A.

Five Asian Test-playing nations and Nepal are playing in the biannual tournament jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with the final set for September 17.

The tournament is a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

