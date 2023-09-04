Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, financials gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.96% at 11,374.64.

John Keells Holdings PLC and Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.9% and 5.54%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 136 million shares from 52.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.33 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.43 million) from 1.84 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.04 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.28 billion rupees, the data showed.