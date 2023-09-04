BAFL 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.73%)
BIPL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
BOP 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.81%)
DFML 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.48%)
DGKC 42.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.35%)
FABL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
FCCL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
FFL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.53%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 96.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.53%)
HUBC 81.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.43%)
HUMNL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.11%)
MLCF 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.73%)
OGDC 95.48 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
PIOC 83.26 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.66%)
PPL 68.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.77%)
PRL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.41%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.87%)
SSGC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 89.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.18%)
UNITY 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.69%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By 49.7 (1.1%)
BR30 16,017 Increased By 185.2 (1.17%)
KSE100 45,707 Increased By 394.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 16,252 Increased By 164.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inter-bank: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 305.64 in inter-bank market
BRecorder.com Published September 4, 2023 Updated September 4, 2023 05:46pm

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal fall against the US dollar to settle at 305.64 on Monday.

At close, the rupee was down Re0.17 or 0.06%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated another 1.46% in the inter-bank market, closing at 305.47 against the US dollar on Friday but, more worryingly, the gap with open-market rates continued to widen.

In a key development, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir met prominent business people on Sunday. General Asim Munir highlighted the pivotal role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), emphasising its potential to attract substantial investments of up to 100 billion dollars from countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and others.

To bolster economic decision-making, he revealed the formation of task forces focused on economic matters and different sectors.

Globally, the US dollar started Monday on a steady footing as investors assessed US jobs data that showed some signs of cooling and bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve was likely at the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

Data on Friday showed US job growth picked up in August, but the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8%, while wage gains moderated. The economy created 110,000 fewer jobs than previously reported in June and July.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was little changed at 104.20 but remained close to the two-month peak of 104.44 it touched on Aug. 25. The index rose 1.7% in August, snapping its two month losing streak. US markets are closed on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were stable on Monday amid expectations that major producers would keep supplies tight, as hopes grew for the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged to avoid dampening the US economy.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Monday

BID                            Rs 305.60

OFFER                      Rs 305.80

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 325.00 and 328.00, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 4.00 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 354.00 and 357.00, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 1.30 rupee for both buying and selling, closing at 91.00 and 91.80, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 87.20 and 88.00, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Monday

BID                            Rs 325.00

OFFER                      Rs 328.00

Oil prices SBP dollar index Pakistan Rupee Dollar rate in interbank market usd rate COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Arif Sep 04, 2023 12:13pm
Stop wasting time by giving news about interbank rates as it has lost its relevance. It is managed and does not reflect the real prices .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Builder Sep 04, 2023 01:44pm
@Arif, actually it's the other way around - interbank rate is what matters the most, not the rate which reflects rate of speculators, hoarders and smugglers. These guys fail to understand that they are axing their own feet with their actions.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Inter-bank: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

Caretaker govt’s ‘do nothing’ approach doing no good for Pakistan: PBC

Cipher case: Special Court Judge Zulqarnain goes on week-long leave

KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points on positive sentiment

NFC award major reason behind govt’s inability to go after untaxed sectors: economist

Oil steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations

PCB, BCCI officials briefly address media in Lahore

UAE sets up gaming regulator, led by US industry veterans

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend G20

Read more stories