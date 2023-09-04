BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR: woeful decline

Recorder Review Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: The rupee depreciated another 1.46% in the inter-bank market during the previous week, closing at 305.47 against the US dollar on Friday but, more worryingly, the gap with open-market rates continued to widen.

The rupee closed lower in four of the five sessions in the inter-bank market, only halting its 10-session depreciation on Friday with a marginal 0.02% gain. However, in the open market, it closed at 325 and 328, a massive premium of over 6% with the buying rates. During the week, the US dollar became Rs14 more expensive in the open market.

The premium, or gap, between the two markets is crucial since the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has prescribed a 1.25% difference in its country report on Pakistan.

Experts have warned that the rupee’s slide is likely to continue amid the gradual rolling back of restrictions on imports, and a simultaneous widening current account deficit together with falling foreign exchange reserves. While the inter-bank market has played ‘catch-up’ with its peer open market, a free hand and higher demand for dollars will continue to put pressure on the rupee.

In addition to this worry, Pakistan’s economic problems will be compounded as further dollar inflows are not in sight and remittances are unlikely to pick up enough to counter the pressure.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 14.00 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 325.00 and 328.00, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 14.00 rupees for buying and 14.50 rupees for selling, closing at 350.00 and 353.00, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 3.50 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 89.70 and 90.50, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 4.00 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 87.20 and 88.00, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 305.45

Offer Close Rs. 305.65

Bid Open Rs. 300.80

Offer Open Rs. 301.05

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 325.00

Offer Close Rs. 328.00

Bid Open Rs. 311.00

Offer Open Rs. 314.00

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee

Comments

1000 characters

PKR: woeful decline

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Minister unveils roadmap of ‘$10bn IT exports’

Change of power purchaser: PPIB forms tech body to ascertain pros, cons

PTBA asks FBR to take notice of sudden change in IRIS module

FTO summons senior FBR members for declaring manual income tax filers as inactive

NTISB issues advisory amid surging financial, banking scams

US envoy reaches out to Maryam in Murree

PM terms May 9 violence ‘coup attempt’

President being ‘persuaded not to take crucial decisions?

Floodwaters likely to reach Bahawalpur-Lahore highway

Read more stories