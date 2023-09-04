FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, logs weekly gain

LONDON: The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose for a second consecutive week on Friday, driven by heavyweight oil and mining stocks, while chemicals gained after a US-based investor doubled its stake in British chemicals maker Johnson Matthey.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.3%, while the midcap FTSE 250 index dipped 0.4%. Both indexes clocked their biggest weekly gains in six weeks.

Industrial metal miners added 1.7%, tracking optimism around China’s upbeat economic readings and efforts to shore up investor sentiment. The subindex logged its highest weekly gains in seven weeks.

Heavyweight energy stocks gained 1.8%, as oil prices jumped on expectations of tightening supplies.

Chemical stocks were up 2.5%, marking their best weekly gains in over seven months, as the investment arm of New York-based industrial firm Standard Industries doubled its stake in Johnson Matthey.