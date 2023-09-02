BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Britain in talks with Tata Steel over $630mn aid package

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2023 03:29pm

LONDON: The British government is in advanced talks with Tata Steel, the country’s biggest steel producer, to provide 500 million pounds ($629 million) of funding to help secure the long-term future of a key part of its steel industry, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The funding would be pumped into the Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales alongside 700 million pounds ($881 million) from Tata Steel’s Indian parent company and a commitment from the company to build electric arc furnaces, Sky News said.

British officials have been talking to the country’s two biggest steelmakers, Tata and British Steel, for months about state support to help fund the transition to the more environmentally-friendly method of producing steel from electric arc furnaces.

But the talks have faced difficulties over potential job losses because the new style furnaces require fewer staff.

About 8,000 people are employed by Tata Steel in Britain and Sky News cited industry sources as saying the company had warned that it may need to make as many as 3,000 redundancies in the future.

Tata Steel has in the past warned that without government support, it will need to consider closing its sites.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while a spokesperson for the government’s Department for Business and Trade said it did not comment on ongoing negotiations.

Tata Steel

Comments

1000 characters

Britain in talks with Tata Steel over $630mn aid package

Senate body shows populist approach to power bills

Sale of petroleum products dips 8% year-on-year in August

Anger on power bills could turn into anti-govt movement?

Debt management: FD advocates balanced approach

ATC approves Imaan Mazari’s bail

After the moon, India sets sights on studying the sun with rocket mission

China will widen market access for the service industry: President Xi

Challenge of smuggling: PM asks Customs, LEAs to pull their socks up

Nepra Act: KP govt raises objections on amendments

Read more stories