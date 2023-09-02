BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Private taxi cos to be regularised across Punjab

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Transport Department Punjab Ibrahim Murad on Friday announced to regularize private taxi companies across the province. The Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 will be amended to regulate private taxi companies.

Murad said drivers with private taxi companies would require to have a route permit obtained from the Punjab Transport Department. The convenience of the general public as well as their safety is of key importance, the Minister said while speaking at a meeting.

He said all private taxi companies would have to work according to government rules. The safety of the common people was the top priority of the Punjab government. He said private taxi companies must work in Pakistan but it was necessary to work according to the regular legislation and scope.

In the past, many citizens had met with accidents while travelling with private taxi companies. The transport minister said that having proper identification of the vehicles working with private taxi companies was also very important.

The procedure for registration of vehicles used for commercial purposes with the excise and taxation department Punjab was different and should be done under the same procedure.

Secretary Transport Department Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Mass Transit Authority, Secretary Punjab Transport Authority, Secretary Regional Transport Authority and others were present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab taxi firms regularised private taxi companies

Comments

1000 characters

Private taxi cos to be regularised across Punjab

Anger on power bills could turn into anti-govt movement?

Debt management: FD advocates balanced approach

Delimitation drive to be completed by Nov 30: ECP

Challenge of smuggling: PM asks Customs, LEAs to pull their socks up

Nepra Act: KP govt raises objections on amendments

NAB amendments: Evidence obtained from abroad no longer admissible: CJP

FBR launches automated system (portal) for taxpayers

Mystery shrouds fate of CCP bill

Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project: Wapda inks Rs776.3m consultancy contract with JV of four firms

Hike in fuel prices, power tariffs: JI to observe countrywide strike today

Read more stories