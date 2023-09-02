Private taxi cos to be regularised across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Transport Department Punjab Ibrahim Murad on Friday announced to regularize private taxi companies across the province. The Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 will be amended to regulate private taxi companies.

Murad said drivers with private taxi companies would require to have a route permit obtained from the Punjab Transport Department. The convenience of the general public as well as their safety is of key importance, the Minister said while speaking at a meeting.

He said all private taxi companies would have to work according to government rules. The safety of the common people was the top priority of the Punjab government. He said private taxi companies must work in Pakistan but it was necessary to work according to the regular legislation and scope.

In the past, many citizens had met with accidents while travelling with private taxi companies. The transport minister said that having proper identification of the vehicles working with private taxi companies was also very important.

The procedure for registration of vehicles used for commercial purposes with the excise and taxation department Punjab was different and should be done under the same procedure.

Secretary Transport Department Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Mass Transit Authority, Secretary Punjab Transport Authority, Secretary Regional Transport Authority and others were present in the meeting.

