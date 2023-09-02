KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Merit Packaging Ltd 30.06.2023 Nil (136.601) (0.68) 19.10.2023 12.10.2023 to Year End 03.00.P.M 19.10.2023 AGM First Credit and 30.06.2023 Nil 12.994 0.20 30.09.2023 23.092023 to Investment Bank Ltd Year End 12.00.P.M 30.09.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

