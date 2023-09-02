Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Merit Packaging Ltd 30.06.2023 Nil (136.601) (0.68) 19.10.2023 12.10.2023 to
Year End 03.00.P.M 19.10.2023
AGM
First Credit and 30.06.2023 Nil 12.994 0.20 30.09.2023 23.092023 to
Investment Bank Ltd Year End 12.00.P.M 30.09.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
