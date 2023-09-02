BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 07:21am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Merit Packaging Ltd    30.06.2023     Nil          (136.601)        (0.68)     19.10.2023    12.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                                03.00.P.M        19.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
First Credit and       30.06.2023     Nil          12.994            0.20      30.09.2023     23.092023 to
Investment Bank Ltd    Year End                                                12.00.P.M        30.09.2023
                                                                               AGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

