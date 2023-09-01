BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
BIPL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.2%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.7%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.31%)
FCCL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.11%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.57%)
GGL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.44%)
HBL 96.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.98%)
HUBC 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.12%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-6.41%)
OGDC 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.47%)
PIOC 80.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.96%)
PPL 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.69%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.23%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.63%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.95%)
UNITY 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By -137.3 (-2.97%)
BR30 15,698 Decreased By -459.7 (-2.85%)
KSE100 45,002 Decreased By -1242.1 (-2.69%)
KSE30 15,970 Decreased By -450.8 (-2.75%)
Capital market: Foreign investors’ buying in August stands at $12.870m

Ahmed Malik Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

KARACHI: Despite heavy selling witnessed at Pakistan Stock Exchange, foreign investors emerged net buyers of shares during August 2023.

According to National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) data, the net foreign investors buying of $12.870 million was seen at PSX in August 2023. The cumulative foreign investors buying increased to $31.025 million during the first two months of current fiscal year.

“It is positive sign that the foreign investors’ interest is reviving at Pakistan equity market,” leading analyst and CEO of Topline Securities Muhammad Sohail said.

July: PSX sees $14.9m net buying

Another important development in August was massive buying of $36 million by insurance firms absorbing selling by banks and local Mutual Funds, he added.

In July 2023, the KSE-100 Index gained 6,600 points or 16 percent when Pak rupee value remained stable against the US dollar. However, the index lost 3000 points or 6.0 percent in August 2023, when Pak Rupee depreciated by 7.0 percent against the US dollar.

