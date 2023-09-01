Saudi envoy Nawaf meets Gohar Ejaz

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy paid a visit to Ministry of Commerce Thursday, where he met with caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production, Dr Gohar Ejaz, said a press release issued on Thursday.

During the meeting, Ambassador Nawaf extended congratulations to Dr Gohar on his recent appointment and conveyed warm regards from Saudi Arabia’s Custodian of Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Dr Gohar discussed the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, expressing gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s consistent support in Pakistan’s economic stability and growth.

The minister commended the Saudi leadership’s visionary approach and assured Ambassador Nawaf of Pakistan’s unwavering partnership and reliability.

