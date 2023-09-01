BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
Pakistan

Int’l School of Law & Business convocation held: Minister distributes certificates among fresh graduates

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram attended the first graduation ceremony of International School of Law and Business, here at AlHamra Hall as a special guest.

The minister congratulated all the successful fresh graduates of International School of Law and Business and greatly appreciated the efforts of Chaudhry Abdul Khaliq and the management of the school for the success of the children. He also distributed certificates among the fresh graduates.

In the ceremony, Dr Shehla Javed Akram, Majid Zahoor, Zakia Shah Nawaz, Principal Dr Arman Aslam, Chairman Abida Khaliq, Chaudhry Abdul Khaliq, Dr Sahir Malik and Hamid Younis Khan and a large number of faculty members and students also participated.

Dr Javed Akram said that the management of the International School of Law and Business is providing international level educational facilities to the children in the institution. Convocation day is very important for every graduate.

The fresh graduates of International School of Law and Business will make Pakistan proud in the whole world, he said, adding: “Leaders always make leaders and followers always make followers. A performer tries to do something new every day in his life.”

graduation ceremony Dr Javed Akram Chaudhry Abdul Khaliq International School of Law and Business

