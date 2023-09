KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (August 31, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 31-08-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Dawood Law 42,400 225.00 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 42,400 225.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 84,800 225.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Spectrum Securities Nishat ChunPow 457,000 16.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 457,000 16.64 D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Pak Oilfields 20,000 435.90 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 20,000 435.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 435.90 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. Pak Petroleum 5,432 67.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,432 67.00 D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Sazgar Eng 35,000 65.54 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. Sazgar Eng 35,000 65.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 65.54 Shajarpak Securities BMA Capital Soneri Bank Ltd 64,500 9.00 Shajarpak Securities AL Habib Cap Mkt 389,000 9.00 Shajarpak Securities Topline Securities 3,113,000 9.00 Shajarpak Securities Ktrade Securities 82,000 9.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,648,500 9.00 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. United Bank 1,792 139.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,792 139.00 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 4,307,524 =================================================================================================================

