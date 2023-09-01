Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 31, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,002.42
High: 46,358.01
Low: 44,459.62
Net Change: 1242.14
Volume (000): 169,142
Value (000): 11,164,518
Makt Cap (000) 1,573,322,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,750.92
NET CH (-) 64.85
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,564.15
NET CH (-) 197.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,727.97
NET CH (-) 438.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,415.86
NET CH (-) 273.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,135.07
NET CH (-) 122.32
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,701.06
NET CH (-) 12.43
------------------------------------
As on: 31-Aug-2023
====================================
