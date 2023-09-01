KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 31, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,002.42 High: 46,358.01 Low: 44,459.62 Net Change: 1242.14 Volume (000): 169,142 Value (000): 11,164,518 Makt Cap (000) 1,573,322,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,750.92 NET CH (-) 64.85 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,564.15 NET CH (-) 197.32 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,727.97 NET CH (-) 438.74 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,415.86 NET CH (-) 273.76 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,135.07 NET CH (-) 122.32 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,701.06 NET CH (-) 12.43 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-Aug-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023