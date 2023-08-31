BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:57am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 30, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Aba Ali H. Sec               Agha Steel Ind                             4,000         10.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   4,000         10.75
Fawad Yusuf Sec              Agritech Limited                          10,500          6.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,500          6.30
Alfalah CLSA Sec             Aisha Steel Mills                        520,000          6.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 520,000          6.00
MRA Securities               Amreli Steels                            200,000         20.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200,000         20.50
Topline Securities           Engro CorpXD                             594,000        253.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 594,000        253.40
Rafi Securities              Escorts Bank                               2,000          5.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,000          5.15
Rafi Securities              Hascol Petrol                                500          5.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500          5.20
JS Global Cap.               Maple Leaf                             1,030,000         29.00
MRA Securities                                                        300,000         29.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,330,000         29.20
Topline Securities           MCB Bank Ltd                             800,000        139.46
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 800,000        139.46
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Mehmood Tex.                             175,000        740.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 175,000        740.00
Topline Securities           National Bank                          3,925,000         22.16
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               3,925,000         22.16
MRA Securities               National Refinery                         40,000        191.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  40,000        191.75
Spectrum Securities          Nishat Chun Power                        200,000         19.25
MRA Securities                                                         40,000         20.51
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 240,000         19.46
MRA Securities               Nishat Mills Ltd                          50,000         66.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000         66.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              Oil & Gas Dev.                           368,502         94.25
MRA Securities                                                         50,000         97.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 418,502         94.61
MRA Securities               P.S.O                                     50,000        120.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000        120.50
MRA Securities               Pak Oilfields                              2,500        458.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,500        458.00
MRA Securities               Pak Petroleum                             75,000         72.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  75,000         72.20
Akik Capital                 Premier Sugar                                950        585.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     950        585.00
Sherman Sec.                 Sitara Chemical                          700,000        226.91
Intermarket Sec.                                                      544,950        210.00
Adam Securities                                                       300,000        210.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,544,950        217.66
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.           Treet Corp.                                2,500         15.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,500         15.70
MRA Securities               TRG Pak Ltd                               50,000         93.61
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000         93.61
Adam Usman Sec.              Waves Corp Ltd.                          700,000          6.26
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 700,000          6.26
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        10,735,402
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

1000 characters

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

SBP adopts AAOIFI’s Shariah standards

Power utilities have no role in setting prices: K-Electric

No one challenged NAO amendments but a person who ran away from parliament, remarks Justice Mansoor

Read more stories