KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 30, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Aba Ali H. Sec Agha Steel Ind 4,000 10.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 10.75
Fawad Yusuf Sec Agritech Limited 10,500 6.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 6.30
Alfalah CLSA Sec Aisha Steel Mills 520,000 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 6.00
MRA Securities Amreli Steels 200,000 20.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 20.50
Topline Securities Engro CorpXD 594,000 253.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 594,000 253.40
Rafi Securities Escorts Bank 2,000 5.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 5.15
Rafi Securities Hascol Petrol 500 5.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 5.20
JS Global Cap. Maple Leaf 1,030,000 29.00
MRA Securities 300,000 29.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,330,000 29.20
Topline Securities MCB Bank Ltd 800,000 139.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 139.46
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 175,000 740.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 175,000 740.00
Topline Securities National Bank 3,925,000 22.16
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,925,000 22.16
MRA Securities National Refinery 40,000 191.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 191.75
Spectrum Securities Nishat Chun Power 200,000 19.25
MRA Securities 40,000 20.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 240,000 19.46
MRA Securities Nishat Mills Ltd 50,000 66.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 66.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Oil & Gas Dev. 368,502 94.25
MRA Securities 50,000 97.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 418,502 94.61
MRA Securities P.S.O 50,000 120.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 120.50
MRA Securities Pak Oilfields 2,500 458.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 458.00
MRA Securities Pak Petroleum 75,000 72.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 72.20
Akik Capital Premier Sugar 950 585.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 950 585.00
Sherman Sec. Sitara Chemical 700,000 226.91
Intermarket Sec. 544,950 210.00
Adam Securities 300,000 210.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,544,950 217.66
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Treet Corp. 2,500 15.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 15.70
MRA Securities TRG Pak Ltd 50,000 93.61
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 93.61
Adam Usman Sec. Waves Corp Ltd. 700,000 6.26
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 6.26
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 10,735,402
===========================================================================================
