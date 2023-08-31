KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 30, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Aba Ali H. Sec Agha Steel Ind 4,000 10.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 10.75 Fawad Yusuf Sec Agritech Limited 10,500 6.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 6.30 Alfalah CLSA Sec Aisha Steel Mills 520,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 6.00 MRA Securities Amreli Steels 200,000 20.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 20.50 Topline Securities Engro CorpXD 594,000 253.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 594,000 253.40 Rafi Securities Escorts Bank 2,000 5.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 5.15 Rafi Securities Hascol Petrol 500 5.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 5.20 JS Global Cap. Maple Leaf 1,030,000 29.00 MRA Securities 300,000 29.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,330,000 29.20 Topline Securities MCB Bank Ltd 800,000 139.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 139.46 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 175,000 740.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 175,000 740.00 Topline Securities National Bank 3,925,000 22.16 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,925,000 22.16 MRA Securities National Refinery 40,000 191.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 191.75 Spectrum Securities Nishat Chun Power 200,000 19.25 MRA Securities 40,000 20.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 240,000 19.46 MRA Securities Nishat Mills Ltd 50,000 66.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 66.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Oil & Gas Dev. 368,502 94.25 MRA Securities 50,000 97.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 418,502 94.61 MRA Securities P.S.O 50,000 120.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 120.50 MRA Securities Pak Oilfields 2,500 458.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 458.00 MRA Securities Pak Petroleum 75,000 72.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 72.20 Akik Capital Premier Sugar 950 585.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 950 585.00 Sherman Sec. Sitara Chemical 700,000 226.91 Intermarket Sec. 544,950 210.00 Adam Securities 300,000 210.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,544,950 217.66 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Treet Corp. 2,500 15.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 15.70 MRA Securities TRG Pak Ltd 50,000 93.61 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 93.61 Adam Usman Sec. Waves Corp Ltd. 700,000 6.26 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 6.26 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 10,735,402 ===========================================================================================

