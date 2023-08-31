BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2023 07:02am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
AGP Limited                          31-Aug-23      17:00
D.G.Khan Cement Company Limited      31-Aug-23      11:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited              31-Aug-23      14:30
First Credit and Investment Bank 
Limited                              31-Aug-23      16:30
Kohat Cement Company Limited         31-Aug-23      11:00
Worldcall Telecom Limited            31-Aug-23      16:00
Merit Packaging Limited              31-Aug-23      15:00
First Dawood Investment Bank 
Limited                              31-Aug-23      12:00
Tariq Glass Industries Limited       1-Sep-23       11:45
MACPAC Films Limited                 1-Sep-23       11:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company 
Limited                              2-Sep-23       10:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                              2-Sep-23       16:00
Cherat Cement Company Limited        5-Sep-23       11:00
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited           5-Sep-23       12:30
Hascol Petroleum Limited             5-Sep-23       12:00
Emco Industries Limited              5-Sep-23       11:45
Kot Addu Power Company Limited       6-Sep-23       11:00
Amreli Steels Limited                8-Sep-23       10:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

