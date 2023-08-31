Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
AGP Limited 31-Aug-23 17:00
D.G.Khan Cement Company Limited 31-Aug-23 11:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited 31-Aug-23 14:30
First Credit and Investment Bank
Limited 31-Aug-23 16:30
Kohat Cement Company Limited 31-Aug-23 11:00
Worldcall Telecom Limited 31-Aug-23 16:00
Merit Packaging Limited 31-Aug-23 15:00
First Dawood Investment Bank
Limited 31-Aug-23 12:00
Tariq Glass Industries Limited 1-Sep-23 11:45
MACPAC Films Limited 1-Sep-23 11:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company
Limited 2-Sep-23 10:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises
Limited 2-Sep-23 16:00
Cherat Cement Company Limited 5-Sep-23 11:00
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 5-Sep-23 12:30
Hascol Petroleum Limited 5-Sep-23 12:00
Emco Industries Limited 5-Sep-23 11:45
Kot Addu Power Company Limited 6-Sep-23 11:00
Amreli Steels Limited 8-Sep-23 10:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments