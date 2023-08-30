BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
Aug 30, 2023
Markets

Gold prices increase Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

  • Price of 24-carat bar settles at Rs236,400 per tola in local market
BR Web Desk Published 30 Aug, 2023 05:15pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs2,900 per tola on Tuesday.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs236,400 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also rose by Rs2,486 to Rs202,675.

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs500 per tola.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $21 to $1,938 per ounce on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola.

