Gold prices increase Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

  • Price of 24-carat bar settles at Rs233,500 per tola in local market
BR Web Desk Published 29 Aug, 2023 07:12pm
Photo: REUTERS

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs500 per tola on Tuesday.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs233,500 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also rose by Rs429 to Rs200,189.

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,500 per tola.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $2 to $1,917 per ounce on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola.

