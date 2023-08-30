South Korean shares end higher but caution persists ahead of key data

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose on Wednesday on relief from data supporting a pause in U.S. monetary tightening, but gains were capped ahead of major indicators to assess global economic growth.

The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI closed up 9.06 points, or 0.35%, at 2,561.22, after gaining as much as 1.04% during the session.

It was the third consecutive session the KOSPI ended higher, which also marked its highest closing level since Aug. 14.

U.S. job openings dropped to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in July, data showed on Tuesday, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged next month.

“The market erased early gains on caution over the uncertainty of U.S. GDP and inflation data,” said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

South Korea will report its trade figures for August on Friday, with exports set to extend their downturn to an 11th consecutive month.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.45% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.67%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.18%.

Of the total 933 traded issues, 462 shares advanced, while 398 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 20.8 billion won ($15.71 million) for the day.

The won ended onshore trade at 1,323.4 per dollar, 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,321.9.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 103.54.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 3.730%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 3.846%.