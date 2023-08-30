BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.57%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.31%)
DFML 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.3%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FABL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
MLCF 29.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 95.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.68%)
PAEL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PPL 70.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PRL 15.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SSGC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,692 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 16,370 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 46,751 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,616 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russia’s Rosneft second-quarter oil and gas condensate output dips

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023 11:29am

MOSCOW: Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil producer, said on Wednesday its output of oil and gas condensate dipped in the second quarter from the previous three-month period due to an agreement with OPEC+ group of oil producers to curb production.

The quarterly production dropped 2.2% to 3.9 million barrels per day, Rosneft said, adding that its first-half sales reached 3.9 trillion roubles ($41 billion), down by more than a quarter from the previous year due to weaker oil prices. Revenue in the reported quarter increased 12.1% to 2 trillion roubles.

Abundant, cheap Iranian oil supply to cap Russian prices in China

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the January-June period declined 5.1% to 1.4 trillion roubles.

The drop in EBITDA was less pronounced than the revenue slump due to an increase in sales to Asia, the company said, mainly to India and China.

The company, led by Igor Sechin, a long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Tuesday its January-June net income reached 652 billion roubles, without providing comparable figures.

OPEC+ Rosneft Russian oil

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Rosneft second-quarter oil and gas condensate output dips

Cipher case: special court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan till Sep 13

Intra-day update: rupee’s fall continues against US dollar

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Oil rises on large US stockpile draw, hurricane jitters

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Read more stories