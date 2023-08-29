BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance APL (Attock Petroleum Limited) 299.34 Decreased By ▼ -6.74%

Attock Petroleum’s profit declines 33%

BR Web Desk Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:02pm

Attock Petroleum Limited’s (APL) profit dropped 33% to Rs12.46 billion in fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) ended June 30, 2023 on account of higher cost of sales.

The company had registered a profit of Rs18.54 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

Earnings per share fell to Rs100.15 in FY23 compared to Rs148.99 in the SPLY.

The board of directors recommended a final cash dividend of Rs15 per share i.e. 150%. This is in addition to interim dividend already paid at Rs12.5 per share i.e. 125%.

The company booked net sales of Rs473.94 billion in the FY23, which was 28% higher than sales of Rs370.07 billion in the SPLY.

The cost of sales, however, came close to the sales revenue at Rs447.87 billion. The cost of sales had been at Rs329.07 billion in the SPLY.

The company’s other income inched up marginally i.e. 7% to Rs1.73 billion in FY23, as compared to Rs1.62 billion in SPLY.

Finance cost increased to Rs2.29 billion compared to Rs1.59 billion SPLY, an increase of 44%. The rise in cost of finance can be attributed to increase in interest rate during the said period.

On the other hand, the finance income also improved to Rs5.5 billion compared to Rs1.6 billion SPLY.

The company recorded effective taxation at nearly 39% in FY23 compared to 39.4% in the SPLY.

Incorporated in 1998 an oil marketing company, APL has a retail network with over 700 outlets nationwide and is engaged in the marketing and distribution of petroleum products.

PSX EPS Attock Petroleum Limited APL financial statements cost of finance COST OF SALES

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Aug 29, 2023 06:16pm
Times, bad news is good news for SBP reserves, less profit expatriation to the Pharaon family, UK.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Attock Petroleum’s profit declines 33%

KSE-100 slides to over one-month low on rate hike jitters

New low in inter-bank: rupee settles at 303.05 against US dollar

Lahore court approves Parvez Elahi’s physical remand till Sept 2

Open-market: US dollar trading in range of 320-323 against PKR

Inflation projected to be at 28.6% in August, says brokerage house

Islamabad police granted three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari

Pakistan's trade imbalance can be addressed through IT sector: Dr Umar Saif

Oil ticks up as supply concerns outshine macroeconomic jitters

India’s Rahul out of Asia Cup clash with Pakistan

Read more stories