‘A group of judges’ responsible for rising inflation, claims Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former federal minister for energy Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the record of PML-N in getting Pakistan out of the energy crisis is “excellent” and held a “group of judges” as responsible for today’s inflation who in 2017 “dealt a blow to the economic stability and democracy by disqualifying Nawaz Sharif”.

“The group was supported by General Bajwa and General Faiz, who after a long conspiracy, “imposed” Imran Khan on the people of Pakistan,” he said in a statement on Monday.

He said that the PML-N government formed in 2013 under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif brought Pakistan out of the electricity and gas crises and ended electricity load shedding during its tenure.

“In 2019, Imran Khan entered into an anti-poor and anti-development agreement with the IMF,” he said.

He said that the circular debt, which was increasing at the rate of 110 billion rupees per year during the PML-N period, increased at the rate of 350 billion per year during the period of Imran Khan.

The circular debt was the highest level in history at 2,467 billion rupees.

Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the 15-party government under the leadership of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reduced the circular debt by 157 billion rupees, which was 2,310 billion rupees on June 30, 2023.

Shehbaz Sharif increased Pakistan’s electricity generation by 5,000 megawatts, the highlight of which is the new 2,000 megawatts power generation project from Thar coal.

The former federal minister of energy said that the completion of large power projects made from Pakistani Thar coal is very important and welcoming for the future of Pakistan. These projects were started by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in 2014. These projects were stalled during Imran Khan’s tenure, but these projects were completed during Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure and today, they are providing electricity to Pakistan.

Khurram Dastgir said that due to Imran Khan’s agreement with the IMF in April 2019, the cost of electricity has repeatedly increased.

The primary responsibility still lies with the “Saqib Nisar group”, which played a “heinous role” in unbalancing Pakistan. The Orange Line and Pakistan’s key energy projects have been delayed due to some judges’ decisions.

He said that if the 15-party alliance had not taken over the government in 2022 under a constitutional process, then Imran Khan would have bankrupted the country.

He said, the people of Pakistan will elect PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, God willing!

Khurram Dastgir said,” We will reduce inflation like in the past. Electricity will be cheaper.” He said the PML-N will create affordable power sources and once again provide Pakistanis with price stability and decent employment to support their families.

