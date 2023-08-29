BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
PSX, PBC announce launch of Interloop case study with a gong ceremony

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: In an exciting development for local business and industry, a gong ceremony was held at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to announce the launch of a case study on Interloop Limited by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC).

Welcoming the guests at the gong ceremony, the MD and CEO of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Farrukh H Khan said that the case study of Interloop Limited is an excellent idea to disseminate information on the successful journey of the company and its transformation into a globally competitive business.

It was the largest private sector IPO in Pakistan’s history and is currently the largest textile composite company at PSX by market capitalization. Interloop has an enviable growth story which is worth emulating.

“We are proud to have Interloop as one of the leading companies listed on PSX”, he said and added that the case study promotes local role models for companies to adopt an organisational culture in their management practices to reach the pinnacle of success through sustainable & responsible activities. This comes from valuing their human resources.

Speaking at the occasion, the CEO of Pakistan Business Council (PBC), Ehsan Malik said that the PBC through its Center of Excellence in Responsible Business engages in capturing best practices of its members and showcases success to help build capacity and capability of businesses beyond its membership towards value creation. This case study captures both the business case and value gained through Interloop’s focus on organizational culture, he added.

While sharing his thoughts, the CEO of Interloop Limited, Navid Fazil said God has been very kind that Interloop has come this far. “From day one our focus was to deliver on customer promise. To do that we have done many things like deploying latest technology, adopting world class processes but the most important factor was definitely our investment into our people.

Developing an inclusive culture and staying true to our mission of being an agent of positive change has resulted in a committed workforce for whom Interloop is like a family and for which they would go an extra mile. This has been the key factor for our success”, he added.

Participants at the gong ceremony included senior management of PBC members, Interloop Limited and PSX, as well as others from business and industry of Pakistan.

