Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Indus Motor 30.06.2023 290% (F) 9,664.429 122.96 27.09.2023 20.09.2023 to
Company Limited Year End 09.00.A.M. 27.09.2023
AGM
Cherat Packaging Ltd 30.06.2023 20% (F) 908.250 18.50 24.10.2023 17.10.2023 to
Year End 11.00.A.M. 24.10.2023
AGM
Atlas Battery Ltd 30.06.2023 100% (F) 2,201.242 62.86 29.09.2023 15.09.2023 to
Year End 09.30.A.M. 29.09.2023
AGM
Systems Limited - - - - 18.09.2023 12.09.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 18.09.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
