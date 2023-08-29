KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Indus Motor 30.06.2023 290% (F) 9,664.429 122.96 27.09.2023 20.09.2023 to Company Limited Year End 09.00.A.M. 27.09.2023 AGM Cherat Packaging Ltd 30.06.2023 20% (F) 908.250 18.50 24.10.2023 17.10.2023 to Year End 11.00.A.M. 24.10.2023 AGM Atlas Battery Ltd 30.06.2023 100% (F) 2,201.242 62.86 29.09.2023 15.09.2023 to Year End 09.30.A.M. 29.09.2023 AGM Systems Limited - - - - 18.09.2023 12.09.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 18.09.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

