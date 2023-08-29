BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 07:19am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Indus Motor            30.06.2023      290% (F)    9,664.429        122.96      27.09.2023   20.09.2023 to
Company Limited        Year End                                                 09.00.A.M.      27.09.2023
                                                                                AGM
Cherat Packaging Ltd   30.06.2023      20% (F)     908.250          18.50       24.10.2023   17.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                                 11.00.A.M.      24.10.2023
                                                                                AGM
Atlas Battery Ltd      30.06.2023      100% (F)    2,201.242        62.86       29.09.2023   15.09.2023 to
                       Year End                                                 09.30.A.M.      29.09.2023
                                                                                AGM
Systems Limited        -               -           -                -           18.09.2023   12.09.2023 to
                                                                                11.00.A.M.      18.09.2023
                                                                                EOGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Companies PSX dividend Bonus announcements

