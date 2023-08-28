Women’s University Swabi students: SBP announces internship opportunities

PESHAWAR: Women University Swabi students gained valuable insights from the visit of a State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) delegation, arranged by the Department of Economics of the varsity.

This exposure experience promised to expand the horizons of students and reshape their ambitions in an era of fierce competition, where proactive skill acquisition has become paramount.

The visit not only nurtured expressiveness and confidence but also instilled traits highly valued in the commercial sector, said a release here on Sunday.

With a focus on real-time exposure and hands-on learning, this initiative readied students to compete alongside peers from prestigious universities.

Observing the inner working of SBP equipped students with practical insights, effectively bridging the gap between theory and practice.

The visit exposed the interest of the student in State Banks of Pakistan and it policies, economic development and achieved Sustainable Development Goals.

The State Bank of Pakistan was inspired by students’ interest and announced internship opportunities for the students of Economics and other departments of the university likewise; Management Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, and Political Science, etc.

The State Bank of Pakistan also showed interest in promoting the research activities in Woman University, Swabi in the different fields like economic development, public policies, finance and sustainable development.

