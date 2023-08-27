BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PM Kakar summons urgent meeting on electricity bills today

  • Consultations will be held with respect to providing maximum relief to the consumers, the PM office says
Zaheer Abbasi Published August 27, 2023 Updated August 27, 2023 04:28pm

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has convened an urgent meeting today (Sunday) regarding electricity bills following recent protests of the people.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, in the meeting, consultations will be held with respect to providing maximum relief to the consumers regarding electricity bills. The caretaker prime minister has directed the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the distribution companies to provide a detailed briefing in this regard.

An official told Business Recorder that the prime minister has convened the meeting following recent protests by the people, as well as, the business community against hike in electricity bills.

Prolonged power cuts: JI to hold protest rallies today

When contacted, the official added that that the time and programme would be scheduled after the return of the prime minister from Quetta.

The power sector and circular debt due to inefficiencies and line losses have been a grave concern for all the governments without any improvement.

The distribution companies (Discos) have filed an application few days ago before the authority – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority – to allow them recovery of Rs146 billion from the consumers by increasing tariff on account of quarterly adjustment for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year. This quarterly adjustment included Rs124 billion on account of the capacity payments for unutilised electricity.

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar after taking charge of the Finance Ministry said to have also held her first meeting on power sector, considering it a major challenge for the caretaker government, as for all previous governments, due to power theft and non-recovery of billed amount.

zaya zaya Aug 27, 2023 04:33am
They have not a clue, as no one has controlled the process of theft. One would say if there is theft then where is "circular debt due to inefficiencies and line losses" happening, as "on account of the capacity payments for unutilised electricity."; one would say there would be full untilisation because of theft, someone is lying. Plus any relief given by the govt will go against the terms and conditions the IMF agreement for Arbitrary Relief given till March 2024
John Aug 27, 2023 06:29am
The civil war via civil disobedience is about to start compliments of mir sadiqs and mir jfers!
Moni Aug 27, 2023 09:34am
A puppet summons! Hilarious!
Mr x and mr y Aug 27, 2023 10:42am
Game over for Pakistan, ppl won’t pay the bills will worsen the situation even faster
Lubna Aug 27, 2023 10:45am
Sir rather than being clueless. kindly announce elections and allow people to choose whosoever they want. No shortcut other than constitution. If constitution is broken then country would be weak.
Arif Aug 27, 2023 11:07am
This is the pin which is going to pop the stock exchange balloon started with expectations of circulation debt payments .
Yogesh (India) Aug 27, 2023 11:19am
Do not pay bills.China ,OIC will pay it. DO not worry.
Mehmood Aug 27, 2023 12:28pm
so after protests govt is thinking to do something like meeting and announcements thats all they can do. doesnt govt know how much ordinary pakistanis make and how high is ke bills? do they have to wait for protests to make empty announcements.
S.R.H. Hashmi Aug 27, 2023 01:30pm
With spiraling prices of all commodities already testing peoples patience, the latest big jump in electricity charges has proved the proverbial last straw that breaks the camel's back. People just can't take it any more. Prudently, the caretakers have taken up the issue urgently. However, caretakers must realize that the people can't be calmed down simply by explaining the logic and arithmetic behind it because people are simply unable to pay these. They must also realize that ousted and desperate dynastic politicians are also itching to use their men and money to bring rented crowds on the roads while some lawyers bodies also seem prepared for action. And while caretaker cabinet comprises competent officials and professionals, it lacks someone in touch with public pulse, at least in the vitally important economic sector. I strongly feel that Miftah Ismael, with relevant experience and expertise , should be made a finance minister or at least an advisor. Karachi
Fayyaz Rashid Aug 27, 2023 01:54pm
He is just a Puppet and won't be able to do any progress for people of Pakistan. IMF has ordered them to do so ... Free electricity units and Petrol to all of them should be abolished at once. No More Free Petrol No More Free Electricity Units We can't afford you lot anymore
KU Aug 27, 2023 03:00pm
Since the PM is holding this meeting, it is a good time to also discuss the food security situation of Pakistan. The global food production and supply data is fluctuating and running up the hill like Jack and Jill, and we all know what happened later. If there is doubt on the topic or someone is misleading someone, then just review the food security policy of India. We are already in trouble with stagflation, it would be devastating if we were caught with pants around our ankles on food security.
Johnny Walker Aug 27, 2023 03:14pm
The drum roll has started. Hope the boots and their puppets are hearing the sound, which will soon turn into fury.
