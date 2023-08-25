BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
Prolonged power cuts: JI to hold protest rallies today

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2023 06:34am

KARACHI: The JI is staging protest rallies to resent the long-hour power cuts on Friday, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief told a press conference on Thursday.

At Idara-e-Noor-e-Haq, Hafiz Naeem told media that his party is holding protest rallies across the city against the prolonged power cuts and its skyrocketing tariffs.

He hinted at also staging an indefinite protest sit-in outside the Sindh Governor’s House if the citizens continued to face the load shedding.

He called the PDM government, K-Electric and Nepra nexus “satanic”, which he also held responsible for the city’s growing disorder. He said that the electricity bills, which citizens are charged for, are “unjust”.

Citing the public sentiments, he said that the soaring power tariffs have now left the citizens hopeless, adding that “people reached a level of frustration who talk about burning bills and the men posting them”.

He feared the mob sentiments as “very dangerous and critical”, suggesting the interim government to step up provide a relief to the public. He warned the interim setup about looming anarchy

Hafiz Naeem said that the people are sick of overbilling by the KE, besides surging power tariffs, fuel adjustment charges, scores of other heads and taxes. A minimum wage stands for Rs35,000 per employee as millions of people have to maintain their household expenses within a month salary amid mammoth inflation, he added.

“How it could be possible for a low wage laborer to meet both the ends when he will have to pay a half of his income for electricity bill,” he questioned.

He also announced to take part in traders protest against a huge hike in electricity bills and petroleum prices. He asked the public to step up resistance against the growing inflation.

People may start a no-bills payment drive like the one lately announced in Azad Kashmir, he said that his party will consider the suggestion after consulting with the traders and civil society.

He reiterated his demand about withdrawal of all taxes and charges imposed in the electricity bills.

