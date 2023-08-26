BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 26, 2023
Nawaz to return in Oct, says Shehbaz

Monitoring Desk Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan in October.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and we have decided that our quaid [leader] Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October,” he told media persons in London.

PML-N's Javed Latif says Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in September

Shehbaz did not specify a date when Nawaz would return. However, Geo News, citing informed sources, reported that the elder Sharif’s date of return would be October 15. Shehbaz landed at Heathrow earlier this week to meet his elder brother, discuss key political developments in the run-up to the general election and set a date for the party supremo’s return to Pakistan.

Babar Aug 26, 2023 06:38am
When will this nation stop accepting perpetual liars?
Uquaili Aug 26, 2023 07:16am
Where are the SC on this absconder? He should be arrested on arrival and sent to Much jail!
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 26, 2023 09:02am
India is laughing and cheering that Pakistan will be led by a crook for another few more years
