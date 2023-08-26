Nawaz to return in Oct, says Shehbaz

KARACHI: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan in October.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and we have decided that our quaid [leader] Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October,” he told media persons in London.

PML-N's Javed Latif says Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in September

Shehbaz did not specify a date when Nawaz would return. However, Geo News, citing informed sources, reported that the elder Sharif’s date of return would be October 15. Shehbaz landed at Heathrow earlier this week to meet his elder brother, discuss key political developments in the run-up to the general election and set a date for the party supremo’s return to Pakistan.

