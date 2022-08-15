PML-N's Javed Latif says Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in September

Federal minister Javed Latif said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in September.

Nawaz has been in London since 2019 for medical treatment after he was released on bail in a seven-year sentence for corruption. In 2018, an accountability court had sentenced him to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

He was also sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and was slapped a fine of £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference.

In a press conference, Latif said "doctors" have announced their decision and Nawaz will come back in line with their call.

"The nation has announced its decision that Nawaz Sharif should come back," Latif said. He further said that the PML-N would not allow Nawaz to go back to jail upon his return.

“We will not let him go to jail. We will give him a rousing welcome.”

He claimed that PML-N was not fairly treated, saying that Nawaz was disqualified on the instructions and directions of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.