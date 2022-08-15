AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N's Javed Latif says Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in September

  • Says nation wants the PML-N supremo to return
BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:21pm

Federal minister Javed Latif said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in September.

Nawaz has been in London since 2019 for medical treatment after he was released on bail in a seven-year sentence for corruption. In 2018, an accountability court had sentenced him to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

He was also sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and was slapped a fine of £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference.

In a press conference, Latif said "doctors" have announced their decision and Nawaz will come back in line with their call.

"The nation has announced its decision that Nawaz Sharif should come back," Latif said. He further said that the PML-N would not allow Nawaz to go back to jail upon his return.

“We will not let him go to jail. We will give him a rousing welcome.”

He claimed that PML-N was not fairly treated, saying that Nawaz was disqualified on the instructions and directions of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

Nawaz Sharif Javed Latif

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N's Javed Latif says Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in September

Intra-day update: Bulls dominate, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strenghten ongoing cooperation in energy, investment

PM Shehbaz forms committee to address problems faced by foreign investors

Death toll rises to 196 as intermittent rain continues in Balochistan

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil drops as China data weighs

Indian ride-hailing firm Ola plans to start producing electric cars in 2024

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Read more stories