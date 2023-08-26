BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 26, 2023
Pakistan

Judge who convicted IK made OSD

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Friday, made Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who convicted Imran Khan, chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, an officer on special duty (OSD).

The ADS Dilawar had convicted chairman PTI and handed him down a three-year jail term on charges of corrupt practices and misstatement in Toshakhana gifts sale case.

The development came hours after IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the trial court, which sentenced the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case, “did wrong”.

According to a notification issued by the IHC additional registrar, “The honourable Chief Justice of this court has been pleased to make transfer/ posting of ADSJ working in the Islamabad Judicial Service, in the public interest.

As per the notification, Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar has now been asked to report to the IHC. It added, “The Judicial Officer shall join his new assignment with immediate effect.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

