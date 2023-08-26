Ik’s team stuck in elevator: President, CJP urged to hold inquiry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson demanded President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial launch an inquiry after its Chairman Imran Khan’s legal team got trapped inside a malfunctioning elevator at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PTI spokesperson strongly condemned the incident and said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s legal team Latif Khosa and other members was harassed by confining them in an elevator for 45 minutes at the IHC.

He demanded a thorough probe into the incident in order to hold the responsible accountable, as the incident happened under the nose of the Chief Justice of IHC Aamer Farooq.

He said that the nexus between Aamer Farooq and the Additional District and Sessions Judge hearing the Tosha Khana case was no more a secret, which should also be thoroughly investigated immediately.

PTI Spokesman stated that PTI’s strong commitment to the constitution, democracy and the state was construed as a weakness and the party was being subjected to the worst state atrocities.

He went on to say that first PTI chairman was convicted through most controversial trial in the history of the country and imprisoned in jail by depriving him of all basic constitutional rights he was entitled to as a former prime minister of the country.

The PTI spokesperson said that now the decision on his bail plea was being deliberately delayed repeatedly under a “nefarious plan” to subject him the worst revenge and to out the PTI of the electoral field.

