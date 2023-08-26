DIG Operations meets LCCI President, members

LAHORE: DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi conducted a pivotal meeting with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Ch, and other Executive Committee Members.

President LCCI lauded the commendable efforts of the Punjab Police in upholding law and order. He underscored the critical importance of a strong liaison between the business community and the police force to ensure a secure environment for economic activities.

He emphasized that the Punjab Police's consistent cooperation with the business sector has been instrumental in maintaining a conducive atmosphere for growth.

DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi shed light on the multifaceted purpose of his visit. Firstly, he highlighted the Punjab government's vigorous campaign against drug usage in educational institutions.

Disturbing reports from intelligence agencies and the Special Branch had necessitated this initiative, focusing on schools and universities. Another critical aspect of their efforts involved launching a comprehensive campaign against the proliferation of illicit weapons.

DIG Operations said that the Punjab Police has initiated to turn the existing police stations into special initiative police stations (SIPSs). In this regard, he said, the Punjab Police wants a proactive role of the business community in terms of sponsoring those SIPSs and in return we will make sure that the community that has contributed in the maintenance and up gradation of the police station will be included in the governing body of that police station.

He said that the idea of SIPSs is to provide the policing on the front door to the complainant rather than showing him all the things which are going in the police stations. For example, barracks, interrogation and other activities.

Addressing recent challenges, Rizvi noted the police force's involvement in managing political unrest over the past two months. He expressed a firm commitment to advancing democratic principles within law enforcement and expressed intent to involve stakeholders in the policymaking process.

Furthermore, Ali Nasir Rizvi acknowledged the formidable task of overseeing a population exceeding 20 million residents with a police force comprising just 21,000 personnel.

He pointed out that hard cash transactions in markets had contributed to increased incidents of crime and theft. He urged the LCCI to assume a proactive role in tackling this issue, recognizing the potential for collective efforts to make a substantial impact.

President LCCI Kashif Anwar shared the sentiment of collaboration and synergy between Punjab Police and the LCCI recognized the need for sustained cooperation to effectively address the evolving challenges faced by Lahore's dynamic urban landscape. The commitment to ensuring a secure and prosperous environment for businesses and residents alike remained at the forefront of discussions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023