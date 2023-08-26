Some Discos haven’t mentioned recruitment ban despite ministry’s direction

LAHORE: Some power distribution companies (Discos) have not mentioned the ban on recruitment in their directives to their formations despite the Ministry of Energy has directed to implement the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said sources.

The “Clause D” of the notification deals with recruitment by the federal and provincial Public Service Commissions and the government organisations. It demands to ensure that all kinds of recruitments in any ministry, division, department or institution under the federal, provincial and local governments are banned with immediate effect, except with the prior approval of the Commission and except recruitments where test/interviews have already been conducted before 15th of August 2023.

Similarly, despite the fact that the ministry has directed that neither announcement nor execution of development schemes will be allowed except those which are ongoing and approved before the issuance of the notification. Still, said the sources, Discos are inquiring from the ministry about the status of development schemes despite receiving clear-cut instructions from it.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) had directed NTDC, Discos and other utilities to implement Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) guidelines in letter and spirit with regard to recruitments, postings and transfers and development schemes.

According to the notification, copy available with the Business Recorder, no recruitment, posting and transfer will be carried out until the holding of next general elections in the country to ensure transparency and level playing field.

Accordingly, the Discos have passed on directions to all relevant ones for the implementation purposes. Also, some of the Discos have not mentioned “Clause D” of the ECP notification, related to recruitment.

When asked, they said, “Clause D” purely relates with the ban on recruitment and Disco’s recruitment is directly linked with the ministry. That’s why the said clause has not been mentioned for being irrelevant for endorsement to their lower formations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023