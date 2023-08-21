Pakistani civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces: ISPR

One Pakistani civilian was martyred and three others suffered injuries when Indian forces "resorted to unprovoked firing" from the other side of the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

"Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, targeting innocent civilians resulting in Shahadat of an old aged (60 years) individual named Ghias, resident of Village Oli, District Kotli and traumatized 3 women while cutting grass in the fields," the military's media wing said.

The ISPR statement also stated that the blatant Indian attack was a flagrant violation of the current Ceasefire Understandings.

The military's media wing emphasized that Pakistan wants tranquility and peace along its borders but also underlined that Pakistan will take any necessary measures to protect the lives and property of its residents.

It stated that "any misadventure against Pakistani people will be appropriately responded to at the time and place of our choosing."

Pakistan and India, after reviewing the situation along the LOC and all other sectors, had agreed to re-enforce the ceasefire which went into effect from February 25, 2021.

Director-Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India had made hotline contact in the interest of achieving "mutually beneficial and sustainable peace", a statement by the ISPR had said.